Treasury Yields Push Higher as Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Miami
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Labor said there were 406,000 initial jobless claims last week, below the 425,00 expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Thursday's rise in yields also came as President Biden is set to propose a $6 trillion budget, according to a report from the New York Times.

www.nbcmiami.com
