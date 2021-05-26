Cancel
Jeff Bezos Weighs In on MGM Deal; Andy Jassy to Take Over as Amazon CEO July 5. Amazon bought MGM because of its “vast, deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property,” CEO Jeff Bezos said Wednesday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “And with the…. Amazon Prime Passes 200 Million...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Related
Entertainmentava360.com

Rare Jeff Bezos interview with his bizarre prediction for the future | 60 Minutes Australia

Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | The Future (2000) For its first programme of the new century, 60 Minutes takes viewers on an astounding journey into the future. The guides will include sci-fi visionary, Arthur C. Clarke, Internet guru Jeff Bezos, President of the United States Bill Clinton, NSW Premier Bob Carr, author and futurist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, NASA’s chief scientist Dennis Bushnell and business forecaster Phil Ruthven. With their help, 60 Minutes leaps into a world of 150 year-olds with the faces and bodies of 25-year-olds, into a world where bodies grow their own spare parts, where space becomes a desirable address, where planes seat 800 people and fly Sydney to London at twice the speed of sound while family cars sprout wings too. We hear predictions of beds that will calculate how long we need to sleep, of fridges that order our groceries and our looming battle to stave off environmental disaster.
EconomyPosted by
Dirt

Amid Legal Battle with Jeff Bezos, Michael Sanchez Lists WeHo Bungalow

Like all riveting tabloid sagas, this one dazzles with betrayal, blackmail, international intrigue, big money and an unexpected twist. Earlier this year, after a protracted legal battle, Jeff Bezos, a man who presides over a planetary fortune estimated at $186 billion, was awarded $218,000 in legal fees — a fraction of the $1.7 million requested and a pittance to the billionaire — incurred in an unsuccessful defamation case brought against him by his mistress turned girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother Michael Sanchez.
Businessthe-next-tech.com

Top 3 Daily Habits that Make Jeff Bezos More Productive than You

Each entrepreneur receives a limited period of time to do their lifestyle and company goals, expertise enjoyable minutes and create an impact. They receive a finite window for a pioneer in business. We all know that, but our actions do not always reflect our restricted chance to spend the job and reach goals.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Jeff Bezos Slips to Number 2 as Bernard Arnault Becomes World’s Richest Man

Bernard Arnault has been in the limelight for the best part of the last 5 years when his name has been amongst those of the wealthiest people on earth. According to available reports, the richest man in the world is no longer the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos, that title now belongs to the boss of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $192.2 billion.
CharitiesPosted by
The Independent

What is Jeff Bezos’s Earth Fund and how will its money be spent?

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of online retail behemoth Amazon, announced the establishment of the Bezos Earth Fund on 17 February 2020, a new philanthropic initiative that would see him hand out $10bn in donations to environmental groups to address the climate crisis.“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.“This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort...
Businessglobalnewsbreaking.com

Jeff Bezos to step down from as CEO of Amazon on July 5

(GNB Desk)- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will hand over the position of CEO on July 5 to Andy Jassy, who runs the Amazon Web Services (AWS) division. In February, Bezos said he is giving up the CEO role to focus on other ventures, including the Bezos Climate Fund, the Washington Post and Blue Origin, Bezos’ space flight company.
SoftwareDice Insights

Weekend Roundup: Windows’ Big Mystery Update; Jeff Bezos Has a Date

It’s the (long) weekend! As you shut down for the next three days (seriously, it’s nice outside), let’s take a minute to review some of the biggest tech stories of the week that you might have missed, including hints of a massive Windows revamp, OpenAI’s mysterious new initiative, and Jeff Bezos giving a firm date for his retirement as Amazon CEO.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Last February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...
Businesshypebeast.com

Jeff Bezos Reveals Official Last Day as Amazon CEO

Earlier this February, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO of Amazon. Now, more specific details have come into light regarding his last days at the company. According to Variety, Bezos‘ final day in the role will be July 5, 2021. He will...
Businessclick orlando

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

NEW YORK – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. “We chose that date because...
EconomyLiterary Hub

Brad Stone: What Happened to Jeff Bezos?

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Brad Stone, author of Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of...
BusinessNewsTimes

Who Temporarily Dethroned Jeff Bezos as Richest Man In the World This Week?

It’s the battle of the billionaires as the two richest men in the world go back and forth for the number one spot. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was temporarily dethroned as the richest man in the world on Monday when the head of luxury house LVMH Bernard Arnault surpassed him. Arnault’s net worth jumped to $186.3 billion on Monday which was slightly higher than Bezos’ $186 billion net worth, per reports.
Businessgeekwire.com

Bezos, Jeff Bezos, strikes again in billion-dollar bid for Bond and MGM – and social media shoots back

Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as a certain British secret agent’s introduction. But that’s nothing $8.5 billion can’t fix, right?. Amazon had no sooner announced its multi-billion-dollar bid to acquire MGM studios — including the entire James Bond, 26-movie catalog — when social media, particularly Twitter, offered up its usual critical review of the news on Wednesday.