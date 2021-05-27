Cancel
Friends: The Reunion review, with spoilers: there’s a twist in Ross and Rachel’s on-screen drama

By Ed Power
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one told the cast of Friends they’d spend the rest of their lives in the shadows of characters they played in their sparkly-eyed, botox-free twenties. But here they were, 17 years since the jangly-themed sitcom went off the air, walking around the old set (surely recreated from scratch given the original had been dismantled immediately), “oohing”, “aahing” and breaking into tears. The crying was presumably due to their being overwhelmed with emotion and not because they’d agreed to spend the following two hours seated across from James Corden.

