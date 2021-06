If there's one woman who can do it all in cake, it's cake designer and baker Yolanda Gampp. While you've likely seen her creations come to life on her popular YouTube channel, How to Cake It, you can now watch her discuss the technical side of baked goods as a judge on Fox's "Crime Scene Kitchen." The series asks bakers to investigate a kitchen where there's evidence of something that was just baked and then attempt to replicate each dessert themselves. But no matter what the bakers are creating, it always seems there's one contestant who has trouble getting their dessert set in time for judging.