Out today from Montreal-based group why try, “time 2 heal” struts a hooky, mellow sophisti-pop sound. The track is the first single from why try’s upcoming second album, we could do anything. Playful keys and melodic vocals drive to an enjoyably vulnerable — “you know me better than I know myself,” — amidst hypnotic, hooky keys. The vocal mixing emits a dreamy, multi-layered quality that entrances throughout. “time 2 heal” certainly has me anticipating the album from why try, first catching my ear in 2019 with “signal (your effect).”