Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Universal Hollywood Has Removed Temperature Checks As California Prepares For A Full Reopen

castleinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Hollywood has removed Temperature Screenings from their COVID- 19 safety measures page. Things are moving full steam ahead in California. After the state being closed up tight for what seemed like forever. The parks have been waiting to follow in the footsteps of their sister parks here in Orlando. As we know, the […] The post Universal Hollywood Has Removed Temperature...

castleinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Orlando#Covid#Temperature Screenings#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statetheavtimes.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15,...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...