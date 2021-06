SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming collaboration has been creating a lot of buzz. The untitled project was announced in April 2021 and the shoot of the film was slated to start this year, however, it has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions. His fans and followers have been waiting for further update on the film since then. Taking the excitement of his fans a notch higher, reports regarding the expensive budget of the film havebeen doing rounds on the internet. The film is speculated to overpower the Rs 350-400 crore budget of Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film RRR.The collaboration will be a level up than Rajamouli’s Bahubali and RRR.