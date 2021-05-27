Cancel
Howell, MI

Concerts At The Courthouse Return In July

 14 days ago

A popular summer concert series is returning to downtown Howell. Concerts at the Courthouse is entering its 22nd season and a variety of local area musicians will take center stage every Friday night throughout the summer on the lawn of the Historic Livingston County Courthouse. The popular program is a free series of concerts presented by the Livingston Arts Council throughout the summer, featuring rock, folk and blues entertainment at an outdoor, pet-friendly venue. It will kick off with Air Margaritaville on July 2nd, a musical tribute to Jimmy Buffet's style of Caribbean soul.

Howell, MI
Howell, MI
Livingston County, MI
Livingston County, MI
