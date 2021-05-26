Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Walt Disney Archives Exhibit Heads to the Graceland Exhibition Center Starting July 23

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magic is on the move! The exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives , which first debuted at D23 Expo Japan in 2018 before heading to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, is making its next stop at the Graceland Exhibition Center starting July 23, 2021. The 10,000 square foot traveling exhibit celebrates the legacy of the Walt Disney Archives, with behind the scenes access never before granted to...

Costa Mesa, CAmixonline.com

QSC to Present Mental Health Amplified: A Special Online Fundraising Event to Celebrate the Healing Power of Music

Costa Mesa, CA (May 17, 2021) —Costa Mesa-based manufacturer, QSC, is pleased to present Mental Health Amplified, a special virtual fundraising event to celebrate the healing power of music. This live, 90-minute musical event, to be held on May 27th from 4pm to 5:30 pm (PST,) will celebrate the magical power of music to transform peoples’ lives and enhance our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Orange County, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for May 09 through May 15

Top Ten Stories for May 09 through May 15 include the arrest of a Los Angeles Police officer, a new non-stop to Hawai’i, and the State budget. Top Ten Stories for May 09 through May 15 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
Orange County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Discovery Cube is ready to reopen and unveil its $10-million renovation

As Joe Adams walks past what will soon be a new exhibit at the Discovery Cube, he imagines kids crawling through a maze of lasers, trying to not break any of the beams. “That’s just one of our real adventures,” said Adams, chief executive of the Santa Ana science center that features the iconic, freeway-close Cube.
Santa Ana, CAoc-breeze.com

Clerk-Recorder Department to resume passport services at Anaheim and Santa Ana location

After being forced to halt passport services due to pandemic closures, COVID-19 numbers drastically falling, and demand for travel increasing daily, Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen is pleased to announce the resumption of passport services at his department, signaling a steady return to normalcy. One year after halting services due to COVID-19, the department is excited to get passport services up and running again. In what is considered a milestone achievement, effective Monday, May 17, 2021, the department will be offering appointments only for new passports at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at its North County branch office in Anaheim. Again, only new passport applications will be accepted. No passport renewal services will be available. Service is by appointment only. No passport services available at Laguna Hills office.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Check out these homes on the Santa Ana market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful two-story condo! This condo has 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in a gated community. This Condo is perfect for an Investor or first-time buyer. No one above or below. Great location, close to schools, shopping center and freeways. Condominium complex features 2 community pools, 2 clubhouses and basketball courts. This luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home spanning 4680 SF, sits majestically on a PREMIUM and PRIVATE INTERIOR CORNER LOT at the base of a lush hillside. This exceptional "like new" estate home boasts TWO MASTER SUITES, including one on the MAIN and one on the SECOND levels. Through an impressive front entrance, one appreciates the fine finishes and ample natural light and opulent light fixtures to make this home all the more effulgent. European wide-planked wood floors transition the main level living spaces effortlessly together from the gourmet kitchen, with center island and upgraded WOLF appliances, to the dining area and great room into the spacious outdoor loggia. The main level Master Suite features its own private entry to the backyard through gorgeous French doors. Retreating to the second level, one discovers an expansive open loft exuding comfort and style, connecting the upstairs Luxury Master Suite with 2 additional upstairs en-suite Bedrooms. Enjoy the ideal weather of the coastal hills in the customized backyard, with built-in BBQ and striking oversized fountain. Only steps from your front door, enter trails that wind through lovely hillsides with working avocado groves. Orchard Hills Resort amenities include 2 Olympic pools and spas, Club House, Parks, BBQ, and Tennis Courts. Walking distance to Orchard Hills School (K-8). Minutes to shopping and freeways! A large covered patio is great for entertaining. All major appliances included. The home even has a convenient laundry area. Lots of room for parking and a large shed for storage. Located close to convenient community amenities, a pool, and guest parking. Shopping, and freeways only minutes away. This home is a MUST SEE! This house has a beautiful koi pond with 20 large Koi to enjoy. Would you love a house with a cozy fireplace? This is one of the rare homes in the park with a Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace. Are you searching for an affordable home with upgrades that make it feel like new? This home has you covered with New Vinyl Plank Floors, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Hard Surface Countertops for only $194,900. The amenities go on and on including Master Bedroom Ensuite with Private Retreat, Parking for up to 5 Vehicles including a Large 2-Car Garage, A New Covered Front Porch made with Trex style decking for enjoying the Koi Pond and Summer Breezes, and a Private Covered Back Patio for Relaxing with Family and Friends. Did I mention that you can get all this for Thousands below Comparable Listings in the park? At only $194,900 this home won't last long, call today for your private showing.