Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Chulbul Pandey gets animated avatar for little fans

jhakaasmovies.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspector Chulbul Pandey is all set to get a toon twist. Superstar Salman Khan's popular character from the "Dabangg" series of films will now be available in an animated avatar on the small screen, primarily aimed at young fans. "We are thrilled to bring to kids their favourite action-packed Bollywood...

www.jhakaasmovies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arbaaz Khan
Person
Salman Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Animated Films#Series Premiere#Cartoon Network#Social Cinema#Indian#Lifestyle Fashion#Inspector Chulbul Pandey#Animated Avatar#Superstar Salman Khan#Videos#Video Messages#Love#Producer#Paintings#Bravery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Avatar
Related
Moviesbollywoodcountry.com

Bollywood mourns demise of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif

Latif, who was in her early 40s, reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest in a city hospital on Monday. She worked as a casting director on films like "The Lunchbox" nd "Durgamati", and co-founded Mutant Films, an independent film production company. Many actors, filmmakers and casting directors mourned her demise...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Ray trailer out: Satyajit Ray, dark

Netflix India has dropped the trailer of its new anthology series, Ray. Adapted and contemporized from Satyajit Ray’s stories, the series is a collection of four short films. It’s directed by Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey and Srijit Mukherji, with Srijit helming two segments. The four films are themed around ideas...
MoviesNewsTimes

'The Lunchbox' Casting Director Seher Aly Latif Dies in Mumbai

Latif was one of the most sought-after casting directors for international projects set in India or with a significant India component. Her casting director credits include “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its sequel “Million Dollar Arm,” as well as recent Bollywood films such as “Shakuntala Devi” and “Durgamati: The Myth.”
Moviesava360.com

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom Lyrical | Policegiri | Sanjay Dutt, Prachi Desai | Himesh Reshammiya

Presenting the lyrical video song from Sanjay Dutt starrer movie Policegiri, the song "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" in the voice of Vineet Singh, Shabab Sabri, Aman Trikha, Pawni Pandey, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Enjoy and stay connected with us!!. --------------------------------------------------------------- Connect with T-SERIES: ???? http://bit.ly/TSeriesYouTube. ----------------------------------------------------------------...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Pankaj Tripathi: We live in a world of illusions

Pankaj Tripathi’s life can easily be a Bollywood film: A young man from a nondescript village in Gopalganj district, Bihar, makes it big in the Indian film industry without godfathers. In less than a decade, after his breakthrough role as Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj has...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Kajal Aggarwal to star in Kaithi's Hindi remake?

Speculations are rife that actor Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi. According to reports, the makers of the Hindi version are planning to incorporate a flashback sequence involving the character of the protagonist's wife, likely to be essayed by Kajal. However, an official confirmation on behalf of the makers is currently awaited.
Moviesindiaeveryday.com

After Singham, Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal will reunite for the remake of THIS Kollywood ...

After Singham, Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal will reunite for the remake of THIS Kollywood blockbuster? Here's what we know. Interestingly, Ajay .... After Singham, Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal will reunite for the remake of THIS Kollywood .... This article is published at 08 June 2021 01:50 from Tamil movie latest news headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business gets a new poster and trailer

Peacock has released a poster and trailer for DreamWorks’ animated comedy sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business which follows the now adult Templeton Brothers Tim and Ted as they reunite after drifting apart and re-evaluate the meaning of family when Tim’s daughter Tina reveals herself as a top secret agent for BabyCorp; check them out here…
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Filmmaker patiently waits 3 years for anime fans to get the very good joke in his hockey documentary

Today, Twitter user @VoltySquirrel directed their followers to check out the opening titles to a 2018 hockey documentary called The Nagano Tapes on the official Olympics website, promising that “you’re not ready for what’s coming.” That’s a big sell for today’s jaded internet users, but—holy cow—it really is hard to imagine anyone being ready for the opening sequence of this film. The Nagano Tapes is about the Czech Republic’s surprise victory over Russia in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, but that story isn’t what makes this intro so incredible (and it very much is). To say more would spoil it more than we already have, so just click this link and watch the thing for yourself. Here’s another exciting hockey shot so you have a chance to click the link up above.
JobsPosted by
Creative Bloq

How to get an animation job

Landing an animation job and strengthening your skillset isn't always easy. I remember being so frustrated when trying to figure out how to get into the industry. Do I need to go to college, do I need a mentor, or is it like a contest and if I get an internship then I’m the lucky guy who gets to be trained to work in the industry? Although everybody is a different case and some may take longer to bag their dream animation job than others, you’ll get in as long as you don’t give up.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Fans Are Geeking Over Yamato's Surprise Anime Debut

One Piece fans are geeking out over Yamato's surprise debut in the anime with the newest episode! Ever since Yamato was introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga run of the series, he was a character that many fans had been wanting to see come to life in the anime. He serves an important purpose in the Wano Country arc's third act, and his overall role in the battle is still being unveiled with the newest chapters of the series. But his importance was enough to make it into the newest update for the opening theme.