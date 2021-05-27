Sunny Leone acts out her favourite emojis

Some actors and filmmakers are considered a sure thing. When you find out that their film or series is releasing, you know to set that bar of expectations at a certain high, because they’ve never disappointed you. For me, Vidya Balan falls in that category of performers. I’ve always enjoyed her movies, and what she brings to her characters to elevate them to a whole new level. So naturally, the trailer of Sherni bring dropped by Amazon Prime Video India had me eager to see what VB is serving up next, after her stint as the human computer, Shakuntala Devi in the eponymous biopic. Another strong female character that will have a lot to unpack? Maybe! What makes Sherni even more intriguing is that it is directed by Newton filmmaker Amit V. Masurkar.