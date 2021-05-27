'Sheer Qorma' world premiere at BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

“Sometimes, in life, you just gotta roll with the punches…”. Late into the runtime of Tom Danger’s Sweethurt, an endearing coming of age adult comedy about the intricacies of love, companionship, self identity, and friendship, the main protagonist Jacob (Rav Ratnayake) finds himself ruminating on his love life with a friendly woman in a bar. His mind is restless, his eyes search for a sense of hope, and his hands fidget with an unmistakable weight to him. Unbeknown to him before she shares her mind, the woman he is speaking to is as conflicted as he is, too weary of the cyclical pattern of relationships while also too uncertain of carrying on with a paralyzing fear of utter loneliness. They share a mutual acknowledgement of the keen sting of love, and their meeting feels to be far more than just a luck by chance encounter. To “roll with the punches'' is their way of assuring one another that this is all a part of life.