'Sheer Qorma' world premiere at BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

jhakaasmovies.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short film "Sheer Qorma", starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi, will have its world premiere at the BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The festival, regarded as the largest queer film exhibition event in the world, is scheduled from June 10 to 27. The...

www.jhakaasmovies.com
