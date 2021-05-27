Varun Tej to shoot with Hollywood action directors for 'Ghani'

Family law and child custody have once again been brought to the forefront of Hollywood news with the recent announcement that Judge John Ouderkirk has decided to award Brad Pitt joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. The decision applies to five Jolie-Pitt children who are all under the age of eighteen (18). A recent filing revealed that Jolie planned to appeal the decision, although sources say she does not object to the joint custody decision but instead objects to “other issues that are of concern.”