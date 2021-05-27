Cancel
Varun Tej to shoot with Hollywood action directors for 'Ghani'

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelugu actor Varun Tej will work with Hollywood action directors Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg in upcoming sports drama "Ghani", which casts him as a boxer. "Seventy per cent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will commence once the second wave (of Covid) subsides. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned," said producer Sidhu Mudda.

Varun Tej
#Telugu Cinema#Film Producer#Release Date#Cast Members#Lifestyle Fashion#Hollywood Action#Producer Sidhu Mudda#Drama#Crucial Sequences#Boxing
South Bend, INWNDU

South Bend film director brings Hollywood home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming feature film, “Concrete Rose.”. South Bend isn’t typically a place where film production takes place, but the film’s director, Jon Villanueva, is from South Bend and says this is a special place for him.
Moviesbitchute.com

The CIA and Hollywood - Argo

Pearse and Tom round off season 1 looking at the 2012 Oscar winning historical drama Argo, which is based on a real life exfiltration operation during the Iranian revolution. We discuss the CIA's almost too-obvious involvement in the film, the…
Family Relationshipsnorthcarolinadivorcelawyersblog.com

Family Law and Hollywood Stars

Family law and child custody have once again been brought to the forefront of Hollywood news with the recent announcement that Judge John Ouderkirk has decided to award Brad Pitt joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. The decision applies to five Jolie-Pitt children who are all under the age of eighteen (18). A recent filing revealed that Jolie planned to appeal the decision, although sources say she does not object to the joint custody decision but instead objects to “other issues that are of concern.”
Public HealthSFGate

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Indoo Ki Jawani, Devi producer Ryan Stephen dies; Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others mourn the loss

Ryan Ivan Stephen, the producer of films like Indoo Ki Jawani and Devi, passed away due to Covid19 complications. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the ace filmmaker. Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Rip Ryan” while Kiara wrote, “Our dearest Ryan Gone Too Soon.”
Celebritiesalsnewstoday.com

ALS Recognition Is Growing in Hollywood

Everyone likes being noticed — for the right things, of course. I like it when others recognize my unique talents and skills or a job well done. I don’t like being noticed because I have to use a rollator to help me walk. Or, because I move more slowly than those around me and sometimes slur my words when I talk. Or, because I have ALS.
MoviesCollider

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and ‘Barb & Star’ Director Josh Greenbaum Teaming up for Action-Comedy ‘Strays’

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have yet another project on the way, as they are working on a live-action adult action-comedy flick called Strays, joined by a great creative team, including director Josh Greenbaum and writer Dan Perrault. Greenbaum just made his narrative directorial debut with Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Perrault is the creator of the mockumentary Netflix series American Vandal, so it’s safe to say Strays is in good hands.
Violent Crimeshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Confirms Start Of Shooting

The dead are on the move. The latest chapter of the continuing horrorfest that is The Evil Dead franchise–Evil Dead Rise–is officially in production in New Zealand, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the tweeted photo from director Lee Cronin on this page that shows the fateful clapperboard that signals the cameras are rolling.
Moviesramascreen.com

Interview: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt Talks Action/Horror Movie SPARE PARTS

In the anticipation of action/horror SPARE PARTS which arrives on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on June 1, 2021, from RLJE Films, I recently had the opportunity to interview the director of this new movie, Andrew Thomas Hunt ("Sweet Karma.") Written by David Murdoch (“The KNTV Show”) and Svet Rouskov...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Endangered Species’ Interview: Director M.J. Bassett On Her Love Of Big Action Movies And Passion For Wildlife Preservation

For director MJ Bassett, making movies isn’t just a job, it’s a call to action. Bassett, who is perhaps best known for films such as Solomon Kane and Silent Hill: Revelation, has combined filmmaking with her passion for wildlife conservation. The result is the action-thriller Endangered Species, which follows a family on a safari vacation-gone-wrong in South Africa.
Celebritiesreviewjournal.com

CARTOON: The Hollywood grovel

Actor John Cena apologized to China after calling the country of Taiwan a country during a promotional interview for “Fast & Furious 9.”. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
TV & Videosniagaranow.com

Hollywood-style film shoot comes to NOTL winery

Chateau des Charmes on York Road has been transformed into an opulent mansion set in the idyllic Napa Valley for the film shoot of a new drama series for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). “The Kings of Napa” follows the power struggle among three wealthy King siblings, who are jostling...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Video Movie Review: NOBODY (2021): Director Ilya Naishuller crafts a good JOHN WICK-like Everyman Action Film

Nobody (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Ilya Naishuller, and starring Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen, Michael Ironside, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Salmon, RZA, Billy MacLellan, Araya Mengesha, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Aleksandr Pal, Humberly González, Edsson Morales, and J.P. Manoux. Crew. Derek Kolstad wrote the screenplay for...
Moviesyourclassical.org

The Newmans: A Hollywood film dynasty

This week’s Saturday Cinema features music from Alfred, Randy, David and Thomas Newman. Also, hear scores from The Robe, Wuthering Heights, The Natural, Toy Story, Ice Age and Randy's tribute to the older generation of Newman’s, Family Album.