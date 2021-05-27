Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him on screen

We have envisioned a countless number of actors each as the multiple characters they would be an ideal candidate to play in the Marvel movies, but we have never given John Krasinski this same treatment until now. Honestly, the main reason that the former Office cast member has never been the topic of an installment of this recurring series of articles until now is that it is already pretty clear which Marvel Comics superhero he would be perfect to play based on how many die-hard fans have been demanding he be cast as this character in upcoming superhero movies for years. Well, said fantastic role is actually just one of the many characters I have in mind for the A Quiet Place Part II director, starting with one who has a few things in common with the actor’s current big TV role.