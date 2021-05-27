Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Michael Douglas wants John Krasinski to play him on screen

jhakaasmovies.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran actor Michael Douglas would like actor John Krasinski to play him in a biopic. Krasinski is known for his film "A Quiet Place" as well as the series "Jack Ryan" and "The Office". "Because of his compassion, his humour," Douglas explained as reasons he wants to see Krasinski as...

www.jhakaasmovies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Memory#Long Term Memory#Humour#Contactmusic Com#Lifestyle#Actor John Krasinski#Veteran#Fabulous Memories#Cinema#Tags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmoviehole.net

Neither Blunt or Krasinski approached for Fantastic Four reboot

Now this is criminal. Where’s their call, Feige!?. Out doing the rounds for “A Quiet Place Part II”, opening this week, actress Emily Blunt tells Howard Stern she hasn’t been approached about playing Sue Storm in Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. As you’re likely aware, Blunt and hubby John Krasinski are long-time favourites to play the heads of the family in the MCU Phase 4 venture.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Marvel Characters John Krasinski Would Be Perfect To Play

We have envisioned a countless number of actors each as the multiple characters they would be an ideal candidate to play in the Marvel movies, but we have never given John Krasinski this same treatment until now. Honestly, the main reason that the former Office cast member has never been the topic of an installment of this recurring series of articles until now is that it is already pretty clear which Marvel Comics superhero he would be perfect to play based on how many die-hard fans have been demanding he be cast as this character in upcoming superhero movies for years. Well, said fantastic role is actually just one of the many characters I have in mind for the A Quiet Place Part II director, starting with one who has a few things in common with the actor’s current big TV role.
Violent Crimesdallassun.com

John Krasinski worried if his marriage to Emily Blunt

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from 'A Quiet Place Part II' and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared...
MoviesInside the Magic

John Krasinski Is a Big Yes For Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

John Krasinski reflected on rumors and Marvel fan demand for his casting in a Fantastic Four reboot. While promoting his hotly anticipated new sequel, A Quiet Place 2 (2021), John Krasinski candidly spoke about his willingness to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards — AKA Mr. Fantastic — in a new cinematic take on Marvel Comics’ first family, the Fantastic Four.
TV & Videosshorelinemedia.net

Michael Douglas reflects on end of ‘The Kominksy Method'

Michael Douglas says the third and final season of his popular Netflix show, "The Kominsky Method," was a risk with the absence of series co-star Alan Arkin. But between expanded roles for Kathleen Turner and Paul Reiser, and special appearances by Morgan Freeman and Allison Janney, Douglas says he felt the final season would definitely be strong enough. (May 27)
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place 2': Millicent Simmonds on Trusting John Krasinski's Vision

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.
Violent Crimesnewsbrig.com

A Quiet Place Part II: John Krasinski Talks About the Scene That Could Have Cost Him His Marriage to Emily Blunt

American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from A Quiet Place Part II and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared for an interview with USA Today for the promotion of the movie and described the one scene that made him worry about his marriage. A Quiet Place Part II Star Emily Blunt Describes Her First Kiss as a ‘Horror Show’.
MoviesDen of Geek

John Krasinski Calls Jaws a Major Influence on A Quiet Place Part II

Once upon a time, John Krasinski was not a huge fan of horror. He made that clear when the first A Quiet Place came out, saying that only while writing and directing the soon-to-be horror touchstone that he developed a passion for the genre. Now he obsesses over watching everything in it, with certain classics drawing him back time and again. And for A Quiet Place Part II, he had a killer shark of an inspiration.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Michael Douglas says 'Ant-Man' gives him a new 'appreciation about acting'

May 28 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas discussed how starring in Marvel's Ant-Man films changed his perspective on acting while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I never did any of those green-screen things. It's just, it's amazing. I mean I have a whole new appreciation about acting. It's not easy. There's nothing there," Douglas said on Thursday.