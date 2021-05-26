FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,125 ($27.76).