11 “Beefy” Vegan Burger Brands to Grill up This Memorial Day Weekend
“Beefy” store-bought vegan burgers are going mainstream! Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods drove these plant burgers into the mass market, causing a major shift in how meatless patties were received by the general public. Many big-name companies followed with 100% vegan options of their own added to old-school lineups. So whether you’re vegan, veg-curious, or just here for the great food, here are 11 burgers to side up with your tots and fries.vegoutmag.com