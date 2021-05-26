Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

Life Style Extra
 2021-05-26

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -3.66 at 7026.13 points, a movement of -0.05%, showing a slow fall in the market. 3i Group (III) was a much traded share, with roughly £6,229.0m (0.517%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 51% of the companies in...

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Holdings#Ftse#3i Group#Iii#Aveva Group#Avv#Croda International#Psn#Ab Foods#Berkeley Group#Sgro#United Utilities#British#Blnd#Intertek Group#Itrk#Standard Chartered#Stan#Rolls Royce#Lloyds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks move higher as Fed concerns ease

London stocks finished higher at the end of the week as investors welcomed news of a bipartisan agreement on a package of infrastructure spending in the US. "European markets are more mixed, but the FTSE 100 sits in positive territory once more as it steadily recoups last week’s losses; what has been remarkable is how indices globally have shrugged off the Fed’s apparent change of outlook (which has been careful walked back to an extent this week), and have resumed the march higher, presumably following the dangling carrot of economic growth as the world returns to normal," said IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp.
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Extends Gains On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the Bank of England kept its monetary policy ultra-loose. The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 6 points to 7,116 as higher commodity prices helped lift shares of miners and energy companies. The index rose half a percent the previous day.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: JD Sports boosted by Nike results; travel stocks fall

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,132.19 in afternoon trade on Friday. JD Sports was the standout gainer on the index following well-received fourth-quarter results from Nike in the US. Peel Hunt reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the shares after the Nike update. The broker said Nike’s numbers "read well for JD".
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, although optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and rendered the mood a bit positive. A slew of upbeat economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 109,723 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £85,494.88 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61). Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.22...
Stockssalmonbusiness.com

JP Morgan bets $5.5 million on Atlantic Sapphire share price fall

JP Morgan Asset Management has shorted 575,397 shares. The UK subdivision of the US big bank that has shorted a block of shares equivalent to 0.71 per-cent of Atlantic Sapphire. The transaction was reported on the 24th of April and had a value of EUR 5.5 million on Friday. According...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday helped by the dovish stance of the Bank of England, keeping its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group providing the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare-related stocks advanced on the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of over $2 billion.Domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5 per cent, following disappointing half-yearly results from engineering and consultancy company Wood that sent the company’s shares tumbling 8.9 per cent to...
StocksThe Independent

FTSE hits new 16-month high as markets eye Fed for signals

The FTSE 100 pushed to another 16-month high on Wednesday, despite dampened conditions in the US as traders awaited a decision on interest rates which were widely tipped to remain unchanged. The index closed up another 12.47 points to settle at 7,184.95 – for the second day in a row...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.32%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Travel & Leisure, Construction & Materials and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 added 0.32%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).
MarketsTelegraph

UK lenders tumble down global rankings as China soars

European banks have tumbled down the world rankings following a bruising encounter with the pandemic, as Chinese lenders continue to rise. HSBC is the only European lender to make the world’s top 10 banks, in a year when the Covid crisis hammered profits across the industry. Europe’s biggest bank rose...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 445.40 ($5.82). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 429.60 ($5.61), with a volume of 664,951 shares changing hands.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,115.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and last traded at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47), with a volume of 56128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.53). A number of research...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Commerzbank AG

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 10.18% above the present share price of $7.48. Payen expects Commerzbank (DE:CBKG) AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...