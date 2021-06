We are just days away from the opening of MARVEL Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Disney has just announced more information about entering the land. The main entrance to Avengers Campus will be past Carthay Circle and across from Golden Vine Winery. Here, guests will enter the land next to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB). When Avengers Campus reaches capacity, there will be a standby queue to the right of this entrance for anyone wishing to just enjoy the land.