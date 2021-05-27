Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bank holiday weekend is ‘jolt in the arm’ hospitality needs, says venue owner

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rm1i_0aD100us00
Buchanan Street (PA Wire)

The upcoming bank holiday weekend is “essential” for Scotland’s hospitality industry and the “wee jolt in the arm” the sector needs, according to one bar and restaurant owner.

Colin Clydesdale is the co-owner of establishments including Ubiquitous Chip, Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop, with those among the many in Glasgow he says have “effectively shut since October”.

It was announced late in the afternoon of Friday May 14 that Glasgow would remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions while most of the country would drop to Level 2 the following Monday.

A move to Level 2 brings widespread relaxations in the hospitality and entertainment industry, including allowing venues to serve alcohol indoors.

With a bank holiday Monday approaching, Mr Clydesdale is pleading for more notice to be given on the outcome of the weekly review of restrictions – even if it means hearing Level 3 will continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLAB6_0aD100us00
Colin Clydesdale and Carol Wright

He told the PA news agency: “We’ve got the bank holiday which will bring income, income is exactly what this industry needs so rather than leaving it to the last minute, tell us in advance either way because at the moment we’re trying to second-guess the scenario and no-one’s got a clue.

“If the figures are stacking up and it looks like they’re going to allow us to open, then give us as much notice as humanly possible – 4.45pm on a Friday is not enough.

“Let’s not be naive here, this weekend is necessary to the trade, it’s the wee jolt in the arm it needs to get itself possibly started, businesses have sustained huge losses for over a year – you tell me which other trade has been asked to do that.

“No other business has been treated like this and it’s not just a business – there are tens of thousands of jobs in Glasgow alone and that’s just in the establishments… there’s fishermen that aren’t landing catches because Glasgow’s not buying it at the moment.”

It had been anticipated that Glasgow would move to Level 2 on May 17, and Mr Clydesdale said his team spent three days making phone calls cancelling 700 bookings when it was announced on May 14 that that was not going to happen.

He added: “Every bar and restaurant in Glasgow had spent an enormous amount of money just to get themselves ready to go after 14 months of the worst trading period ever and at the end of it had the feet kicked from under us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyfvF_0aD100us00
Man drinking pint (PA Wire)

“We now appear to be getting to a position where we may well be allowed to reopen, ‘cautiously optimistic’ is the phrase they’re using.

“If the statistics have gone wild then nobody in this industry doesn’t understand, they have to try and get the numbers back down so that’s not what it’s about – it’s about clarity in their messaging.

“Everybody in this industry has tried our level best to accommodate whatever restrictions were put on us and let’s be fair here – hospitality has been on the hook for this over and over and over again.

“We’ve been shut effectively since last October, we had two sets of two weeks when we’ve been allowed to trade until 6pm – how on earth can this now be hospitality’s fault?

“It just doesn’t stack up and here we are penalised again… the only folk in the UK that can’t sell a pint inside.”

Jonathan MacDonald, owner of Ox and Finch and Ka Pao in Glasgow, also told PA: “I was generally supportive of restrictions when things were getting out of hand, at least you are all in it together.

“But it’s the really arbitrary stuff that effects hospitality and our ability to employ people.

“We’d like some notice of changes. Ministers have shown a real lack of thought really in not allowing people to plan.

“Throughout the whole pandemic we have had to be really nimble. At every stage we have always found out that we are closing in a matter of days or not able to sell alcohol, so we have been massively reliant on furlough.

“We want to be able to open to trade more normally than we can now as soon as possible but there’s so many complexities.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We’ve been clear since the beginning of the pandemic that we will continue to follow scientific advice, keep plans under review and accelerate the lifting of restrictions when possible.

“We understand the difficult situation faced by local businesses as a result of Glasgow remaining in Level 3 and are doing all we can to mitigate against the impact of the continuing restrictions.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will look not just at the case numbers but also the data on hospital and ICU admissions before making a decision later this week.

“While we recognise that business support cannot, and is not intended to, make up for all losses, we are giving Glasgow City Council an additional £1.05 million a week to provide hospitality and leisure businesses up to £750 a week.”

Mr Clydesdale said he only received £525 and “that wouldn’t even have covered the wages for us to cancel the bookings”.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clydesdale Bank#Hanoi Bike Shop#Scottish#Icu#Glasgow City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Scotland
News Break
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

South East sees month’s worth of rainfall in one day

Parts of the South East have seen up to a month’s worth of rainfall in one day, the Met Office has said. Hampshire and Buckinghamshire have seen heavy rain over the past 24 hours while Bedfordshire has also had wet weather. The areas particularly affected were Otterbourne, which saw 67mm...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Andrew Lloyd Webber snubs PM’s offer over Cinderella live events trial

Andrew Lloyd Webber has rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer for his musical Cinderella to be included in a pilot scheme for live events. Earlier this week Mr Johnson said he was in talks with Lord Lloyd Webber about including the West End show in the scheme, saying he will “do whatever we can to be helpful”.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Drakeford warns UK is at ‘pre-stage peak’ of third Covid wave

The UK is at the “pre-peak stage of a third wave” of coronavirus, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned. Mr Drakeford said eight out of 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales are believed to be from the Delta variant first identified in India, and that figures show the country is once again facing a “serious public health situation”.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Doncaster increase playing budget despite seven-figure debt

Doncaster have announced an increased playing budget for next season despite debts of more than £1million. Rovers said they have been operating on “significantly” reduced revenue streams due to the coronavirus pandemic and an £800,000 tax debt was due to be repaid this year. Head of finance Richard Poole said...
BusinessBBC

McVitie's factory closure 'a slap in the face' to 500 Glasgow workers

Union leaders have described news that nearly 500 workers at the McVitie's biscuit factory in Glasgow are to lose their jobs as a "slap in the face". McVitie's owner Pladis has issued formal redundancy notices to all 472 staff at the Tollcross plant. Scottish Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Venue owners react to 21 June reopening delay

Nightclub owners and other venues have spoken about the effects the month-long delay in the lifting of coronavirus restrictions will have on their businesses. Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier confirmed a four-week delay on the planned 21 June ending of restrictions. Sheffield's Corporation nightclub said the decision meant £160,000 in...
Petstalesbuzz.com

Dog chases ambulance taking sick owner to hospital

A Turkish woman and her golden retriever have demonstrated the unshakable bond between human and dog in one heartbreaking video. The animal was spotted chasing after an ambulance that rode away with its owner in Buyukada island, the largest of the Princes’ Islands of Istanbul, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The...
Public Healthryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Help needed to save Hastings venues after delay to unlocking

PM Boris Johnson has delayed the end to restrictions by four weeks from June 21 to July 19. Capacity limits for pubs, theatres and cinemas will remain but nightclubs stay closed. Gavin Shuman, venue director of the White Rock Theatre, was ‘very disappointed’ with the announcement. He said the venue could not operate while social distancing remained and other safety measures could be put in place.
Industrybuchanobserver.co.uk

Seaweed cultivation: A new business opportunity for Aberdeenshire?

The council’s Regeneration Team commissioned a study in March of this year to explore the opportunities this emerging and fast-growing industry may provide for the area and its businesses. Northern Light Consulting – a multi-disciplinary consultancy operating principally in the blue economy – was engaged to deliver the study and...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Rebekah Vardy benefited from leaking stories about Coleen Rooney, court told

Rebekah Vardy benefited from leaking stories about Coleen Rooney to The Sun as part of an “habitual practice” between her and the newspaper, the High Court has heard. Mrs Rooney, 35, accused Mrs Vardy, 39, of leaking “false stories” about her private life in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long “sting operation” which saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.
Politicscumbriacrack.com

£19.7 million Carlisle Town Deal plans revealed

Carlisle projects that will benefit from £19.7 million government funding have been revealed. Carlisle submitted its investment plan to the Government in October 2020 and received an offer for £19.7 million-worth of investment for the city in March 2020. This offer has now been agreed by the Town Deal Board,...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Defender Baily Cargill extends Forest Green deal until 2023

Forest Green defender Baily Cargill has signed a contract extension at the club. The 25-year-old, who made 25 appearances for Rovers last season, will now remain at the New Lawn until 2023. Cargill told Forest Green’s official website: “This was an easy decision for me. We’ve got a great group...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital and ‘doing well’

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant. The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson is a gaffe machine and clueless about policy, Cummings claims

Dominic Cummings appears to call the Prime Minister a “gaffe machine” in the latest of his sustained war of words with once long-standing ally Boris Johnson. The former chief aide to the Prime Minister claimed that Tory officials did not put Mr Johnson up for an interview with broadcaster Andrew Neil during the 2019 general election because he was “clueless” on policy.