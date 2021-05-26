The Davisville condo aims to evoke “the golden age of Yonge Street”

Cleverly designed new construction Ranch in Chesterfield, the Geneva II at Alexander Woods. This is a unique opportunity. Our Designers have selected our homeowners favorite structural features for this home, and you get to choose interior finishes to truly make this house your own. This Geneva II ranch includes impressive finishes that you still have time to put personal touches on. Call us to learn more! Located in West St. Louis County, minutes from Hwy 40, with easy access to popular dining and shopping destinations, the areas top employers, and served by the highly accredited Parkway School District. This innovative ranch home offers 1,929 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, a den, 2 baths and a 3 car front entry garage with a 4th car tandem bay. Situated on a 9 foot lookout foundation, this home also includes a composite deck ready for entertainment and relaxation. The Great Room, Café, Kitchen features soaring 12 foot ceilings with 9 foot ceiling throughout the rest of the main floor. Great room features direct vent fireplace, and is adjacent to the open deluxe kitchen features functional space planning and is wired for under cabinet lighting. Expanded Owners Suite features a coffered ceiling, private sitting room, two spacious walk in closets with Organized Living shelving systems, and private bath with separate water and linen closets. Additional features include convenient main floor laundry, upgraded lighting, custom wall paint, garage door openers, GENTEK energy efficient windows, R38 ceiling insulation, Carrier HVAC, rough in bath in lower level and more included. Remarkable curb appeal with low maintenance brick and vinyl siding with architectural shingles, fully sodded yard, professional landscaping package, and full yard irrigation system. To learn more about this Quick Move ranch opportunity in Chesterfield and how you can add your personal touches, call or text 314-220-2101 today.