New Vegan Food Truck Opens in Duluth, Minnesota

By Melissa Nowakowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expression may be “going cold turkey” but this Minnesota new vegan food truck owner went cold goose, Grumpy Goose that is, when he went vegan nearly two years ago!. Almost two years ago, Josh Gosar stopped by a South Carolina restaurant (The Reizod Vegan Experience), and they challenged him to go vegan for 21 days. Opting to up the ante and take on the task for three months, not only has Gosar not looked back, he’s now creating his own spot. The diner-based vegan food opened his eyes to a world outside of salads and “rabbit food” often misassociated with a vegan diet, and showed he could still indulge in all of his favorite comfort foods, without sacrificing flavor. Not only that, when he went to the doctor for a checkup, his blood pressure and cholesterol had dropped dramatically, and he even lost weight!

