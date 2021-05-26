Mt. Abram & Middle School Spring Sports Schedule

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMTA TRACK @ MVCs – Hall-Dale – 3 pm. Senior Day for Softball and Track Teams prior to game. Mt. Abram Graduation – 7 p.m. — Outside, Weather Permitting. Graduation Note: As of May 25, 2021, the school specific guidelines for COVID that must be followed will be social distancing, masks, and family pods for seating at graduation. These guidelines come from the Maine DOE and the MPA (Maine Principals Association). Although there are updates from Governor Mills, schools continue to follow the Maine DOE guidance. Please call the school 207-678-2701 ext. 4101 or email mtranten@msad58.org.

