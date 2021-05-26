FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.