FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

Life Style Extra
 29 days ago

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -19.64 at 7010.15 points, a movement of -0.28%, showing a weak fall in the market. Auto Trader (AUTO) was a heavily traded share, with around £4,595.1m (0.796%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 45% of the companies in the FTSE...

News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocks
Reuters

FTSE 100 rises on dovish BoE; miners, pharma stocks lead gains

June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by mining and healthcare-related stocks as the Bank of England kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged, while cruise operator Carnival fell after a quarterly loss of over $2 billion. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended up 0.6%, with drugmaker...
Stocks

FTSE 250 movers: Tullow, Spirent rally after upgrades

London’s FTSE 250 was 0.1% firmer at 22,705.67 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Tullow Oil gushed higher after an upgrade to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ at Canaccord Genuity. Elsewhere, Spirent Communications was up after Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock at ‘buy’. "Given the complexity of its services and the historical...
Markets

London midday: Stocks gain as investors mull PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had gained ground by midday on Wednesday as investors digested the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,115.63, after a survey showed the economic recovery continued in June, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace.
Stocks

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Europe down but oil and mining stocks boost FTSE

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 climbed midday Wednesday, with share price gains for miners and oil stocks ensuring the London's blue-chip index outperformed continental peers, following a raft of mixed PMI readings across the globe. "Experiences throughout Australia, Japan, and Europe highlight a tough June after many surveys fell...
Business

London open: Stocks little changed ahead of PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0920 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,096.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The markets seem to be...
Energy Industry
Reuters

Factbox: ABN Amro raises oil price outlook

(Reuters) - ABN Amro on Wednesday raised its oil price forecasts to reflect growing market optimism. Oil rose above $75 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since late 2018. The following is a list of the latest brokerage forecasts for 2021 average prices per barrel for Brent and...
Stocks

FTSE fails to hold 7,100, GBP higher after PMI, Bitcoin bounces

Phoenix shares fall as Swiss Re cashes out half its stake. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished lower after a late sell off, despite trading with early gains as the index attempts to reclaim last week’s Fed-induced losses. Oil & Gas names were strong after crude prices continued their march to multi-year highs.
Stocks

Energy stocks, homebuilders boost FTSE 100; DH Smith slumps

(Reuters) - British shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweight energy and homebuilder stocks, while investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation. The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5%, with British Land and Land Securities...
Stocks

Miners, industrial stocks boost FTSE 100; Morrisons surges 35%

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in mining and industrial stocks, while supermarket chain Morrisons was the top gainer on the mid-cap index following a proposed takeover offer. After falling as much as 0.98% to its lowest since May 19, the blue-chip index retreated to...
Markets

FTSE rises after surge in factory output buoys London trading sentiment

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the CBI which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A rebound by property...
Stocks

European Markets Close Higher

After opening on a weak note and struggling to hold gains after a fairly good recovery, European markets managed to close higher on Monday. Sentiment turned a bit positive after the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the bank will continue to support the economy by continuing with its accommodative monetary policy.
Stocks

London midday: FTSE maintains mild gains as property stocks rally

London stocks were holding on to gains by midday on Tuesday, underpinned by a strong showing in the property sector, but gains were limited as investors eyed a speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,082.31. IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said:...
Stocks

FTSE Rises, Oil Stocks Gain as Tighter Supply Boosts Brent

Energy stocks gain as the price of Brent crude hits its highest since late 2018. "While global travel remains depressed, the transition towards renewables could see majors limit their production ahead of any tangible decline in demand for crude," says IG's Joshua Mahony. "A 2.6 million-barrel decline in Cushing stocks highlight the tightening supply/demand dynamic, with inventories already at the lowest level in 15 months." BP, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies are all higher despite Brent ceding some of its gains, down 0.5% at $74.54 a barrel.
Stocks

FTSE 100 Closes Higher Amid Gains for Oil

Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSA) The FTSE 100 index closed up on Tuesday boosted by gains for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC, resuming their moves higher after last week's losses, IG says. "Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher," says Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG.
Stocks

What are the top 5 FTSE 100 dividend stocks?

Dividend investing is a common investment strategy for investors seeking stable passive income from their equity investments. Several companies had paused dividend pay outs in 2020 owing to lockdown related uncertainty, however as the economy has rebounded, many have resumed their pay outs once more. Dividend investing is a common...
Business

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.
Stocks

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “. Several other...
Business

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).
Stocks

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.