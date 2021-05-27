Priyanka misses hubby Nick, posts pic with a kiss

*Wipes sweat from forehead, checks temperature* Whew, is it hot in here, or is it just Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Billboard Music Awards? The fashionable duo dressed to the nines for the award show on Sunday evening, providing us with yet another example of their unrivaled couple style. Stylist Avo Yermagyan selected quite the dapper outfit for Nick's big hosting gig: a green monochromatic suit straight off Fendi's fall/winter 2021 runway, complete with a gold chain and chunky platform boots. Meanwhile, image architect Law Roach dressed Priyanka in a sheer custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that was positively covered in dazzling jewels, plus equally as shiny Bulgari jewelry — 'cause there's no such thing as too much glitz and glamor. Read ahead to take an all-angles look at Nick and Priyanka's chic-as-hell BBMAs outfits, and don't miss these handsome photos of Nick at the same show with his brothers.