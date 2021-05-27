Cancel
Priyanka misses hubby Nick, posts pic with a kiss

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Priyanka Chopra gets mushy in a new post, featuring husband Nick Jonas and a kiss. She reveals she is missing hubby. Priyanka posted a picture of Nick on Instagram. On getting a closer look, a kiss shaped lipstick mark can be seen on the American pop singer's image. "My...

Posted by
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Completely Sheer Look Alongside Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Watch:Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!. Nick Jonasand Priyanka Chopra-Jonasare almost too cute together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The couple, who married in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, appeared on the red carpet of the awards show looking very much in love. Priyanka, who wore a tan sequined bodysuit with a long skirt, cuddled up to her hubby Nick, who looked like pure money in an green ensemble with black shoes.
dallassun.com

Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a 'husband appreciation post' by penning a heartfelt note for her hubby Nick Jonas after they attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Thanks Wife Priyanka Chopra For Helping Him 'Feel My Best' For 2021 Billboard Music Awards Hosting Gig

Nick Jonas thanked his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for helping him "feel my best" for Sunday's 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a bike accident left him injured last week. "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra," Jonas tweeted early Monday morning (May 24) alongside a photo of him hugging his wife.
samachar-news.com

Priyanka Chopra Posts Gorgeous Sun-kissed Picture With Her Adorable Pet Pooch Panda

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made a red carpet appearance with her husband Nick Jonas at the Billboard Awards, is currently spending some quality time with her pet pooch Panda. The actress is staying in London. On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of herself with Panda. In the photo, the actress was looking extremely fresh and sporting a blue shirt and light brown pants. She was flashing her million-dollar smile. Her face was glowing in the sunlight.
samachar-news.com

Here's how Nick Jonas broke his accident news to wife Priyanka Chopra

American pop star Nick Jonas has shared which brother he chose to break the news of his recent accident to his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Nick, who suffered a cracked rib after the bike accident, chose eldest brother Kevin over Joe to carry out the responsibility, he recalled during an appearance with his brothers on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”.
Posted by
E! News

Joe or Kevin? Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother He Asked to Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident

Watch: Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Want to Beat Blake on "The Voice" Which member of the Jonas Brothers is best in a crisis? Nick Jonas has an idea. On the May 26 episode of The Late Late Show, Nick, along with his brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for a chat less than a week after the trio reunited at the Billboard Music Awards. While the group is gearing up for a sure to be special tour, a less fun moment the group discussed was the scary bike accident Nick suffered while filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams.
Posted by
POPSUGAR

RIP to the BBMAs Red Carpet, 'Cause Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Fashionably Shut It Down

*Wipes sweat from forehead, checks temperature* Whew, is it hot in here, or is it just Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Billboard Music Awards? The fashionable duo dressed to the nines for the award show on Sunday evening, providing us with yet another example of their unrivaled couple style. Stylist Avo Yermagyan selected quite the dapper outfit for Nick's big hosting gig: a green monochromatic suit straight off Fendi's fall/winter 2021 runway, complete with a gold chain and chunky platform boots. Meanwhile, image architect Law Roach dressed Priyanka in a sheer custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that was positively covered in dazzling jewels, plus equally as shiny Bulgari jewelry — 'cause there's no such thing as too much glitz and glamor. Read ahead to take an all-angles look at Nick and Priyanka's chic-as-hell BBMAs outfits, and don't miss these handsome photos of Nick at the same show with his brothers.
purewow.com

Nick Jonas Posts ﻿Photo of Extremely Intimate Moment with Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra showed some major PDA on the red carpet last night. However, it was ﻿one of their sweet moments afterwards that really caught our attention. On Sunday, the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old Jonas Brother hosted and performed at the awards show while the 38-year-old actress (who looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress) went to support her hubby as well as to present an award.
Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Goddess In Gold Next To Hubby Nick Jonas At The BBMAs – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra looked positively radiant at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! See the actress in her glamorous style on the red carpet. There was absolutely no denying that Priyanka Chopra was glowing on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The actress, 38, stunned fans upon her arrival to the show, which her husband, Nick Jonas, is hosting! Priyanka looked like a true goddess in a golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic slit running up the see-through skirt, revealing a bodysuit beneath. The dress also featured a bold gold belt wrapped around her waistline and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with BVLGARI jewels, including earrings and a secret Serpenti watch in pink-gold with diamond and emerald eyes, and Serpenti Viper and Fiorever rings totaling to 40 carats in diamonds!
Posted by
Us Weekly

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Being Injured On the Set of a New Show

On the mend. Nick Jonas is healing up after reportedly being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Saturday, May 15, for an injury sustained on the set of a new series. According to TMZ, the “Jealous” crooner, 28, returned home the following day. Details of the Jonas Brothers member’s health scare — and the project he was working on — are unknown, but he’s still expected to appear on the live episode of The Voice on Monday, May 17.
The Sun US

Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after sustaining injury filming secret project

NICK Jonas has been reportedly rushed to hospital after sustaining an injury while filming a secret project. According to TMZ, the singer, 28, was injured on Saturday night while on-set but their source would not "disclose the nature of the accident or injury". The publication also claimed that The Voice...
Posted by
Deseret News

A look at the top 17 singers on 'The Voice'

“The Voice” has finally entered the live performance part of the show, where viewers get a say in who moves forward in the competition. Here’s a breakdown of the 17 artists who will be competing Monday night. On Tuesday night, “The Voice” will reveal the singers moving on to the show’s top nine.