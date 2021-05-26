Cancel
FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

Life Style Extra
 28 days ago

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -17.73 at 7012.06 points, a movement of -0.25%, showing a slow fall in the market. Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) was a much traded share, with roughly £3,878.6m (0.415%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 49% of the companies in...

StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Tullow, Spirent rally after upgrades

London’s FTSE 250 was 0.1% firmer at 22,705.67 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Tullow Oil gushed higher after an upgrade to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ at Canaccord Genuity. Elsewhere, Spirent Communications was up after Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock at ‘buy’. "Given the complexity of its services and the historical...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Europe down but oil and mining stocks boost FTSE

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 climbed midday Wednesday, with share price gains for miners and oil stocks ensuring the London's blue-chip index outperformed continental peers, following a raft of mixed PMI readings across the globe. "Experiences throughout Australia, Japan, and Europe highlight a tough June after many surveys fell...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Shell gushes higher on upgrade; Phoenix falls

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,105.45 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell was the standout gainer after an upgrade to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ at Societe Generale. Miners were also on the front foot as copper and iron prices rose, with Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,565.83

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investec Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Marketsmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher Ahead of BOE Decision

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher as investors look ahead to the Bank of England's policy decision later. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to start trading up 12 points. "In light of recent events and the slight shift in the Federal Reserve's stance on the timeline of a possible rate rise, today's Bank of England meeting could have the potential to mark a similar shift in timing with respect to the withdrawal of its own monetary policy emergency measures," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. The Fed last week brought forward expectations for its first post-pandemic interest rate rise to 2023, while U.K. economic data has improved. The BOE's decision is scheduled to be released at 1100 GMT. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)
MarketsShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Commercial landlords rally; DS Smith in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,077.64 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Commercial landlords British Land and Land Securities rallied after an upgrade to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ at JPMorgan, which argued that UK retail was turning a corner. GKN owner Melrose Industries gained as it said it will return...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE Rises, Oil Stocks Gain as Tighter Supply Boosts Brent

Energy stocks gain as the price of Brent crude hits its highest since late 2018. "While global travel remains depressed, the transition towards renewables could see majors limit their production ahead of any tangible decline in demand for crude," says IG's Joshua Mahony. "A 2.6 million-barrel decline in Cushing stocks highlight the tightening supply/demand dynamic, with inventories already at the lowest level in 15 months." BP, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies are all higher despite Brent ceding some of its gains, down 0.5% at $74.54 a barrel.
Stocksadvfn.com

FTSE 100 Closes Higher Amid Gains for Oil

Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSA) The FTSE 100 index closed up on Tuesday boosted by gains for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC, resuming their moves higher after last week's losses, IG says. "Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher," says Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1586-1.1609. More information on securing specialist rates, here. BNP Paribas have named the British Pound their "idiosyncratic top pick" in a regular quarterly economic and strategic briefing, saying the UK's economy is likely to outperform its peers and allow the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August 2022.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks gain as investors mull PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had gained ground by midday on Wednesday as investors digested the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,115.63, after a survey showed the economic recovery continued in June, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace.
Marketslatestnewspost.com

FTSE rises after factory output buoys trading

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the Confederation of British Industry which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks little changed ahead of PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0920 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,096.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The markets seem to be...
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Supermarkets rally; Rio hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,033.69 in afternoon trade on Monday. Sainsbury's and Ocado got a boost after FTSE 250 peer Morrisons said it had rebuffed an unsolicited £5.5bn bid over the weekend from the US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which had offered to pay 230p a share in cash.
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks turn positive as supermarkets rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had reversed earlier losses to trade up by midday on Monday despite worries about inflation, as Morrisons led supermarkets higher after rejecting a £5.5bn takeover offer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,030.10, having been weaker earlier in the session after the US Federal...
Stocksinvesting.com

Energy stocks, homebuilders boost FTSE 100; DH Smith slumps

(Reuters) - British shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweight energy and homebuilder stocks, while investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation. The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5%, with British Land and Land Securities...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Closes Higher Despite Opening Fall

The FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, reversing earlier losses. The index was boosted by gains from Ocado Group PLC, J Sainsbury PLC and Evraz PLC, which offset losses from HSBC Holdings PLC, SSE PLC and Compass Group. "A quiet economic calendar in both Europe and the U.S. is giving trades little to really sink their teeth into," said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst at Oanda.