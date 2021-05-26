FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 26/05/2021

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.