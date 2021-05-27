Cancel
FICO Survey Finds 65% Of Respondents Don’t Understand How AI Model Decisions or Predictions Are Made

By Francis Bignell
thefintechtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFICO, a global analytics software firm, has released its State of Responsible AI from market intelligence firm Corinium which found that despite the increased demand and use of AI tools, almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents’ companies can’t explain how specific AI model decisions or predictions are made. The study found that the lack of awareness of how AI is being used and whether it’s being used responsibly is concerning as 39% of board members and 33% of executive teams have an incomplete understanding of AI ethics.

thefintechtimes.com
