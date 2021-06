As I read the front page of The Ellsworth American this morning, my eye lingered on the bold caption in the corner: “Maine Coronavirus Cases.” These statistics are also one of the first things reported every day on the local TV news. I can’t be the only person who is exhausted by the avalanche of negative news reported in the media. In the interest of complete coverage, shouldn’t the number of people who have had, and recovered from, coronavirus be reported in addition to the number of deaths? Surely there must be a way to track good as well as bad. A positive outlook would help our nation heal.