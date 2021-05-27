213 Mass Shootings Later, What Has Biden Done on Guns?

Joe Biden once had a term for politicians who were too cautious to push for meaningful gun reform legislation: cowards. “Why in God’s name can we say that we can’t do anything about 150,000 people being shot dead in the United States of America? Why are guns different?” Biden said during a campaign stop in Las Vegas in February 2020. “Because of cowardness. Because of cowards. Cowards who are afraid to take on these special interests because they are so damn powerful.”