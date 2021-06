Last week the European Commission issued its long-awaited, updated ‘Standard Contractual Clauses’ (SCCs), which represents the most frequently used mechanism to transfer personal data from the EU (and the UK) abroad, including to the US. The previous version is more than 10 years old and required significant updating in light of the GDPR. There is considerable interest in these new SCCs because they also incorporate changes to address the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union in July 2020 in the Schrems II case, that organizations cannot rely on SCCs alone but must also carry out a case by case risk assessment when exporting personal data outside the EU.