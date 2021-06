Big news: You may never have to cut an onion by hand again! If you pick up one of these best food choppers, pulling out the knife and cutting board will be a thing of the past. All you'll need to do is toss your veggies into one of these choppers and the rest is history. A lot of them are also great multitaskers and can chop herbs and nuts, and incorporate liquid ingredients too. So while they are vegetable choppers first, you can likely use for other tedious jobs in the kitchen as well.