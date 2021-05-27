Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wixom, MI

Wixom Man Charged In Capitol Riot Seeks Release

whmi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorney for a Wixom man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot has argued that he should be released from custody. 29-year-old Michael Foy remains jailed without bond in Washington, D.C. after his arrest in the weeks following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors have described Foy, a former Marine, as was one of the most violent protesters that day, striking police at least 10 times. Foy is charged with eight crimes, including assault, civil disorder, and obstructing Congress.

www.whmi.com
View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Wixom, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Riot Police#Accused Of Assault#Federal Police#The Assault#Federal Prison#Marine#Man#Officer#Criminal History#29 Year Old Michael Foy#Downed Officers#D C#West Terrace#Mr Foy#Bond#Anti Government Groups#Attack#Civil Disorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Oakland County, MIPosted by
Audacy

Commerce Township woman found dead, foul play suspected

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after a Commerce Township woman was found dead in her bathroom after officers went to her home for a welfare check. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home in the 4100 Chesapeake Circle on Monday after the...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Detroit, MIMidland Daily News

Misconduct could overturn conviction in fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — The murder conviction of a man who was accused of setting a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit could be in jeopardy years later after a new prosecutor said Friday that she's “gravely concerned” about tactics used by her office. Juwan Deering's defense attorney wasn't...
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Pontiac woman charged with murdering child’s father gets new trial date

Trial has been rescheduled for a Pontiac woman charged with murdering her child’s father in 2019. Jury selection is set to start Sept. 14 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Solana Cervantes, 25, who allegedly shot Rolando Rosario, Jr., killing him, at her home on Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac on Nov. 3, 2019. Rosario was 23.
Oakland County, MITri-County Times

TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT: Proposed qualified immunity reforms will have chilling effect on police

Top law enforcement officials from five counties say congressional proposals to change qualified immunity protections for police are unnecessary because existing laws already hold them accountable for illegal acts and could ultimately lead to municipal bankruptcies.  In a press release, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies and police officers...
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Michigan civil rights director named interim Detroit police chief

Former assistant Detroit police chief James White, who left the department last year to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will return to take over for Chief James Craig on an interim basis in June. Mayor Mike Duggan named Craig's temporary replacement at a news conference Monday, though indicated...