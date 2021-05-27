Wixom Man Charged In Capitol Riot Seeks Release
The attorney for a Wixom man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot has argued that he should be released from custody. 29-year-old Michael Foy remains jailed without bond in Washington, D.C. after his arrest in the weeks following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors have described Foy, a former Marine, as was one of the most violent protesters that day, striking police at least 10 times. Foy is charged with eight crimes, including assault, civil disorder, and obstructing Congress.www.whmi.com