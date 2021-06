The newest administrator for Hartland Consolidated Schools won’t need any help finding her way around when she starts July 1st. Not only has Cristal Briskey been teaching in Hartland for 16 years, but she also grew up in the community and is a district graduate. At Monday’s meeting of the Hartland Board of Education, Briskey was approved unanimously to take over as Assistant Principal at Farms Intermediate School, where she is currently a Special Education teacher.