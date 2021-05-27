Porsche 928 Electric Revival CGI Looks Too Futuristic for Its Own Good

It’s no secret that we’re in love with Porsche’s newest family member, the all-electric Taycan. It’s an incredible electric machine, and still manages to be the Porsche that you want it to be. It drives great. It looks great. It is great. But you know what would make it even better? A smaller, lighter platform and a lower price tag. According to a recent report from Autocar, that’s exactly what Porsche is currently working on. Based on VAG’s Premium Platform Electric architecture — which will underpin the A6 e-tron (pictured below), the A4 e-tron, and the all-electric next-gen Macan — Porsche will build a baby Taycan. Remember when the Macan was in the works, and people called it the CayJun, as in Cayenne Junior? Well, for the purposes of symmetry, I’m going to refer to this smaller electric sedan as the TayJun. You know, for funsies.