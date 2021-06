Just how influential is America’s outreach to the Iranian people? Over the years, Congressional lawmakers have repeatedly tried to probe that question in order to determine whether the U.S. government’s broadcasting toward the Islamic Republic remains a “good bet,” in fiscal terms. However, their efforts have been consistently frustrated by the opaque nature in which the Voice of America and its parent agency, now known as the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), functions. Without clear answers, Congress has had to settle for reassurances from USAGM officials themselves, who — unsurprisingly — have been quick to claim that our official outreach to Iran is both effective and influential.