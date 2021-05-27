Cancel
MLB

The career of baseball legend Willie Mays

By Page designer: Charles Apple
The Spokesman-Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Friday, 70 years ago, the man who would become one of the greatest Major League Baseball players of all time, Willie Mays, hit his first home run. What’s more: The 20-year-old slugger for the New York Giants hit that dinger off the all-time left-handed wins leader, Warren Spahn.

