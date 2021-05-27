Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Blue Seventy-Two 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit Backpack $29.99

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Blue Seventy-Two 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit Backpack for a low $29.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $50, so you're saving 33% off the list price with this deal. This Backpack emergency kit is perfect to...

www.techbargains.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Calories#Tornadoes#Survival Kit#Blue Water#Free Water#The Mask#Rain Water#Power Outages#First Aid Emergency Kit#Free Shipping For Amazon#Seventy Two 72 Hour#72 Hour Emergency#Backpack#Emergency Blanket#Emergency Rain Poncho#Flashlight#Dust Mask#Battery#Natural Disasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Shopping
Related
EnvironmentLaredo Morning Times

Everything you need in your emergency supply kit for hurricane season

Houstonians believe the adage “when it rains it pours.” For generations, we’ve watched the bayous overflow and streets flood throughout our city and surrounding neighborhoods. With hurricane season starting June 1, it’s time to prepare your emergency supply kit. We’ve all seen the panic buying in the Houston area, so...
Food & DrinksSail World

Typhoon International's new Osea Dry Backpack: a practical solution in two sizes

Get ready for the new dry backpack from technical clothing and accessories manufacturer Typhoon International. The Osea Dry Backpack not only looks supercool in its combo graphite and black colours, it is extremely tough and 100% waterproof, even at the seams. Because these are welded it will keep all your essentials dry while you are out on the water.
Carsfox26houston.com

Hurricane Gear Test: Pre-built survival kits

Hurricane season has officially begun. Do you have what you need? Meteorologist John Dawson has a preview of what to expect this year from the Hurricane Gear Test, and he takes a look at some pre-built kits.
CharitiesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Summer survival kit drive for seniors running through June 14

Our Lady of Hope Health Center is asking local residents for help in creating summer survival kits for local seniors in need through Commonwealth Catholic Charities. “It will be a wonderful summer surprise and is sure to bring smiles and uplift spirits,” said Diane Hargraves, the independence for seniors case worker at CCC.
Trafficparkview.com

How to make a car emergency kit

When you’re out on the road, there’s no telling what might happen. It’s best to always be prepared for a vehicle or medical emergency. Mary Navarro-Florek, paramedic, Parkview Whitley Hospital, walks us through the items she considers must-haves for any driver.
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Backpacks for Birds

To discover where prothonotary warblers spend their winters, Beidler staff devised an ingenious system. Several birds, weighing about half an ounce, have been fitted with tiny backpacks that record information about where they go. The devices don’t transmit coordinates, they would be too heavy. This system is dependent on having some of the birds, with their site fidelity, successfully making the trip south and returning to the place of their birth. Then they’re trapped, the backpacks removed, and information retrieved. The birds use mangrove swamps in Central and South America as their winter resting grounds, and destruction of those areas is a grave threat to their existence. With Project Protho, Audubon and other groups study migration patterns in an attempt to protect these birds not only in their North American breeding grounds but in their winter habitat as well.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Polar Bear DIY Paper Lamp Kit In Soft Blue

This Polar Bear paper lamp consists of a paper craft kit for you to build the model. Either with friends or individually, enjoy bringing to life one more member at your home. Make sure to take a few hours to assemble your Polar Bear paper lamp – best results always require some dedication!
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

What items should you keep in your emergency disaster kit?

AUSTIN, Texas - In the 2021 outlook released today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season. Therefore, it is important Texans prepare and make sure their emergency kit is stocked. Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find, and...
Industrybesthealthmag.ca

Why Aluminum Foil Has a Shiny and a Dull Side

It’s a well-established question and one that we’ve been too afraid to ask our mothers: Should we use the shiny or the dull side of aluminum foil when we cook? And have we been doing it wrong this entire time?!. Concerned cooks, you can breathe a sigh of relief: As...
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

Everything you need in your emergency supply kit for hurricane season

Houstonians believe the adage “when it rains it pours.” For generations, we’ve watched the bayous overflow and streets flood throughout our city and surrounding neighborhoods. With hurricane season starting June 1, it’s time to prepare your emergency supply kit. We’ve all seen the panic buying in the Houston area, so...