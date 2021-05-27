Cancel
Port Chester, NY

Government Meetings

By Jananne Abel
westmorenews.com
 7 days ago

PORT CHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION. 6 p.m. Via WebEx. Agenda: 1) Resolution of application to review a site plan for a reconfigured gas station and convenience store at 305 Midland Ave. 2) Continued public hearing on application to review a site plan and special exception use for a 3-story self-storage facility at 354 North Main St. 3) Continued public hearing on application for a site plan for a mixed-use development on properties at 27-45 North Main St. and 28 Adee St. 4) Continued public hearing on application for a site plan for a church at the former location of a dialysis center at 38 Bulkley Ave. 5) Application to review a site plan on behalf of TC NE Metro Development Inc./Trammell Crow Company for a transit-oriented residential development at 208-216 King St. The community can join the meeting posted at: https://portchesterny.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=portchesterny&service=6. Click on the “register” button and complete the registration and press “submit.” You will be registered to attend the meeting and sent an email reminder when the meeting gets closer. You can also listen only by calling 408-418-9388 and you will be prompted to enter the meeting number. The meeting can also be watched live from the PC-TV tab on the village website at portchesterny.gov.

Ossining, NYriverjournalonline.com

Letter to the Editor: Crossling Deserves Second Term on Ossining Board of Ed

I strongly endorse Katherin Crossling for a second term as Ossining Union Free School District Board of Education Trustee. I first met Katherin in her professional capacity when we both appeared as counsel for different parties in a matter pending before the Westchester County Supreme Court. I was immediately impressed with Katherin’s advocacy skills in the courtroom, her attention to detail, and her commitment to her client. She was prepared for court and had done her research. She was respectful to the Court and to her adversaires. She was able to negotiate without compromising the needs of her client.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
New Baltimore, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Firm proposes warehouse, light industrial park

NEW BALTIMORE — A new warehouse and light industrial park could be coming to Route 9W in the town of New Baltimore. Dan Hershberg of the Albany-based engineering firm Hershberg & Hershberg presented preliminary plans to the New Baltimore Planning Board on Thursday for a development that would construct five warehouses to store products and potentially light industrial work such as the assembling of products.
Westchester County, NYriverjournalonline.com

McKenzie and Team Endorsed by the Westchester Putnam Central Labor Body

The largest labor organization in Westchester County made its endorsements this morning for the Peekskill Democratic Primary, backing Vivian McKenzie for Mayor as well as Dwight Douglas, Ramon Fernandez, and Rob Scott for City Council. The Westchester Putnam Central Labor Body is the official organizing body of the National AFL-CIO in Westchester County and represents tens of thousands of working men and women.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Newly Town-Installed Black Lives Matter Sign Uprooted From Ground In Westchester, Police Say

Police are investigating a potential bias or hate-related incident after a newly installed “Black Lives Matter” sign was uprooted in Westchester. Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney issued an alert on Friday, May 14 advising about an investigation into a criminal mischief incident after a newly installed “BLM” sign was ripped out of the ground.
Westchester County, NYcityofwhiteplains.com

Westchester County Announces Additional Homebound Vaccines Available

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has announced additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are homebound. Any homebound individual, of any age, is eligible to receive the vaccine if you live in Westchester. Caregivers for the homebound are also eligible. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DSPS has vaccinated over 3,000 homebound individuals across the County.
Westchester County, NYwestchestergov.com

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Announce Additional Homebound Vaccinations

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has announced additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are homebound. Any homebound individual, of any age, is eligible to receive the vaccine if you live in Westchester. Caregivers for the homebound are also eligible. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DSPS has vaccinated over 3,000 homebound individuals across the County.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Report: Housing market continues to surge

First-quarter data shows the housing market spike in Columbia and Greene counties has yet to reach its peak. Pattern for Progress’ Center for Housing Solutions and Community Initiatives, of Newburgh, released a report with first-quarter housing market statistics for the region. The study has data for Columbia, Greene, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester counties and the Hudson Valley region as a whole.
Port Chester, NYmyrye.com

NYS DEC Invites Comment on Brownfield Site Plan for United Hospital Site

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened comment Wednesday on the Brownfield site investigation for the old United Hospital site in Port Chester, just across the City of Rye border and opposite the Whole Foods and Kohl’s shopping center. The investigation will be the basis for a “Remedial Investigation Work Plan” to clean up the site.
Westchester County, NYcityandstateny.com

Why the Westchester County clerk race has gotten so heated

The Westchester County clerk largely operates as a non-ideological bureaucrat, responsible for maintaining land titles and court records and processing applications for passports, naturalization papers and pistol licenses among other documents. But this year the Democratic primary race for the position has been surprisingly controversial. Democratic County Clerk Tim Idoni...
Westchester County, NYYonkers Tribune.

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Votes Final Approval of Financial Incentives for Acquisition of Natural Food Distribution Center in Mount Vernonites, NY

MOUNT VERNON, NY and WHITE PLAINS, NY — May 12, 2021 — The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) voted final approval on May 6 . 2021 of financial incentives for the acquisition of a wholesale natural food distribution center in Mount Vernon. The acquisition will retain 47 jobs and create 12 new jobs.