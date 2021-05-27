Government Meetings

PORT CHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION. 6 p.m. Via WebEx. Agenda: 1) Resolution of application to review a site plan for a reconfigured gas station and convenience store at 305 Midland Ave. 2) Continued public hearing on application to review a site plan and special exception use for a 3-story self-storage facility at 354 North Main St. 3) Continued public hearing on application for a site plan for a mixed-use development on properties at 27-45 North Main St. and 28 Adee St. 4) Continued public hearing on application for a site plan for a church at the former location of a dialysis center at 38 Bulkley Ave. 5) Application to review a site plan on behalf of TC NE Metro Development Inc./Trammell Crow Company for a transit-oriented residential development at 208-216 King St. The community can join the meeting posted at: https://portchesterny.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=portchesterny&service=6. Click on the “register” button and complete the registration and press “submit.” You will be registered to attend the meeting and sent an email reminder when the meeting gets closer. You can also listen only by calling 408-418-9388 and you will be prompted to enter the meeting number. The meeting can also be watched live from the PC-TV tab on the village website at portchesterny.gov.