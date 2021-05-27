Editorial: American policing still needs fixing

This editorial is by the Daily News Editorial Board of the New York Daily News. One year has gone by since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his back and neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd pleaded “Mama! Mama!” and eventually fell silent, while horrified onlookers watched and recorded on their phones. Those videos allowed the whole world to see the agony, the excruciating cruelty, of a Black man slowly having the life crushed out of his body.