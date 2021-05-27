Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Texas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.