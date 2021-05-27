Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Beaver; Texas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hough, or 10 miles northwest of Guymon, moving northeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Guymon, Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Turpin.alerts.weather.gov