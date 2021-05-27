Cancel
Grand Saline, TX

Grand Saline Man Sentenced For Major Burglary

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Smith County court sentenced 28-year-old Russell Melton of Grand Saline to 15-years in prison after pleading guilty to theft of property worth more than $300,000. Authorities arrested Melton for stealing $440,000 worth of gold coins, a GMC Denali, guns, and an HP laptop computer during a home burglary.

