Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

wblk.com
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

CelebritiesNBC Philadelphia

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Tie the Knot

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Montecito, CARefinery29

Yes, Ariana Grande Wore A Bridal Ponytail To Her Wedding

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez, a luxury real-estate agent and her boyfriend of over a year. From initial reports, we learned that the ceremony took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, with sources calling it "tiny and intimate — less than 20 people." Today, we got something better: the official Grande-Gomez wedding photo gallery.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
MusicKTVB

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing

Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!. This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.
Celebritiesgudstory.com

PETA Gifted a bicycle to Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez: Special Wedding Gift

We all know that Ariana Grande was about to get hitched. We all know that she is a vegan. However, we don’t know how PETA showed respect for the star at her wedding. That too by sending her a vegan tandem bicycle. (We know what you are thinking, but yes, such a thing exists). The sweet gift from PETA is a token of appreciation for the star. Nevertheless, the animal rights organization has sent a meaningful gift to Ariana, and her hubby Dalton Gomez.
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...