Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Carrots for shots so far get few bites

By Andy Davis
Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas would offer lottery tickets and gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses as rewards for people who get coronavirus vaccinations, some health care providers said Wednesday they had yet to see an increase in people seeking the shots. At the University...

www.arkansasonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Little Rock, AR
Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
State
Vermont State
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nursing Home#Carrots#Assisted Living Facility#Vaccine Doses#Infections#Natural Infection#Health Food#The Department Of Health#The Health Department#Argameandfish#St Bernards Healthcare#Health Department#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Fish Commission#Department Of Corrections#Coronavirus Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Laboratory Blood Samples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State new-case count up 95; deaths rise 1

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 95 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon. It was the same number of new cases that were reported the previous Sunday, and more than twice as many new cases as were reported four weeks ago. However, Sunday's new-case numbers were drawn from about 4,953 tests, almost three times as many tests as were reported on May 9, and almost twice as many tests as were reported on April 18.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Inspector Who Failed to Catch Interstate Bridge Crack Fired

LITTLE ROCK — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday. Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video showed the...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Shots tick up as kids 12-15 roll up sleeves

Coronavirus vaccinations for Arkansans age 12-15 appeared to be slowly ramping up Thursday, a day after the shots for that age group were recommended by an advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 70 children were scheduled to receive their initial Pfizer doses at Northwest...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas Statearkansas.gov

BUCKLE UP ARKANSAS: STATEWIDE CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN SET

State and local law enforcement officers across Arkansas are sending a reminder. Drivers who aren’t already in the habit of using a seat belt need to start. Without it, drivers will be stopped and ticketed. Much worse, someone not buckled-up stands a greater chance of losing their life in a traffic crash.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

The Business of Life

Certainty — what we wouldn’t give for it in so many aspects of business and leadership. Still, absolute certainty is largely elusive, so we do our best to mitigate risks, chart trends, analyze data, consult experts, assemble teams, strategize, listen to our gut and sometimes cross our fingers. Even in...