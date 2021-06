If you want to lose weight, but have no idea what approach to take, there are a number of diets claiming you'll get the outcome you want by following their way of eating. But as a registered dietitian, I know dieting isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of deal. While others may have success with a specific eating plan, your results could wind up being completely different. Read on to learn about 10 of the most effective weight loss diets, why they are effective, and who they work best for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.