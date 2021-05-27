Cancel
Conviction Upheld For Hunt County Woman Charged In Husband’s Death

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeals court has upheld the love triangle murder conviction of a Royce City woman whose case became a national television story. Chacey Tyler Poynter admitted to police that she helped set up her husband, a University Park Fire Captain, for an ambush murder after learning that he would file for divorce. Robert Poynter died from a shotgun blast in 2016 after luring him to a rural Hunt County road by his wife and her lover, Michael Glen Garza.

easttexasradio.com
