Conviction Upheld For Hunt County Woman Charged In Husband’s Death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new court date has been set for a woman charged with murder in the the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in her care. Quatavia Givens is to appear in court on Aug. 17, when a judge is expected to set a trial date, television station KOMU reported. Givens is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Darnell Gray.