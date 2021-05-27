Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong Have A Dramatic Confrontation In “My Roommate Is Gumiho”
Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong have an important issue to solve!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.www.soompi.com