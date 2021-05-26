newsbreak-logo
Commissioner to restart inmate trash pickup program

By Catherine Dominguez
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner James Metts is hoping to restart a litter control program after the county approved the creation of a detention deputy to manage inmates participating in the trash pickup on roadsides. In a 3-2 vote, the commissioners court OKed the position that Metts will fund partially...

