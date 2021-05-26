Commissioner to restart inmate trash pickup program

On May 1, 2021, at about 10:30 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 10600 block of Red Tail Place (Conroe) in reference to a Suspicious Vehicle. The reportee, an employee for the home builder Pioneer Homes, stated that he observed two unauthorized persons loading building materials into a maroon Dodge pickup with no front plate. The reportee said that he was following the suspects’ vehicle while providing details of the incident. As responding Deputies converged on the area, the suspect vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was initiated with this vehicle near the intersection of Sprawling Oaks and Hollow Oaks. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle to have several sheets of plywood in the bed. Both suspects, identified as Bayron Valle and Kenil Duarte, were detained at that time.