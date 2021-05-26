Biodiesel tax credit extension introduced
Members on Capitol Hill introduced the bicameral, bipartisan Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2021 which would extend the current federal biodiesel tax credit program through 2025. The bills announced in both the U.S. Senate and House would provide the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry certainty for an additional three years, supporting continued growth in U.S. production of better, cleaner fuels that are reducing carbon emissions now and boosting rural economies, the National Biodiesel Board says.www.feedstuffs.com