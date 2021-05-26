Biodiesel tax credit extension introduced

"We applaud Chairman Wyden and the Senate Finance Committee for voting to advance the Clean Energy for America Act today. The Clean Energy for America Act offers a comprehensive and scientifically driven framework for accelerating the clean energy transition. With full-value credits pegged to emissions reduction targets, the Clean Energy for America Act is structured to unleash the private sector investment necessary to decarbonize the power sector. The bill's forward-looking inclusion of critical grid-enabling technologies like energy storage and regionally significant transmission will enhance reliability and lower consumer costs, while its direct pay option will maximize deployment by the broadest universe of stakeholders. We are currently reviewing new amendments added to the underlying bill at markup and look forward to working with lawmakers in both chambers of Congress to ensure the final package achieves its objective of accelerating the clean energy transition."