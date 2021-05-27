Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dense Fog This Morning

By Lisa Michaels
KFVS12
 7 days ago

Late this afternoon and evening, several rounds of storms are expected to move across the Heartland. These could have the potential of severe storms especially as they enter the Heartland in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Damaging winds will be the primary weather hazard to watch for. Winds could gust up to 70mph. Hail and an isolated tornado could be possible but that threat is on the lower end. The threat of severe weather should weaken by 2/3AM on Friday.

www.kfvs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Southern Illinois#Severe Weather#Dense Fog Advisory#Dry Weather#Cold Weather#Temperatures#Severe Storms#Damaging Winds#Upper 60s#Portions#Visibility#Hail#9am#Memorial Day Weekend#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Boone County, ARweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boone; Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Dense fog...with visibility less than one half mile...to as low as one quarter mile at times...is possible. * WHERE: Boone and Newton Counties. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Lauderdale County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lauderdale; Limestone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rogersville, or 15 miles west of Athens, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rogersville, Cartwright, Coxey, Oliver, Cairo, Mt Rozell and Ripley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Visibility will likely change drastically over short distances. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Latimer and Le Flore Counties. In Arkansas, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 415 PM CDT. Pisgah and Goshen Springs around 425 PM CDT. Leesburg around 435 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisgah, or 11 miles northeast of Brandon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Leesburg around 440 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 07:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has dissipated though some patchy fog may linger in low lying areas and river valleys.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 739 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Bronco, or 13 miles northeast of Tatum, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Benton County, ARweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Madison; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 07:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has dissipated though some patchy fog may linger in low lying areas and river valleys.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Delaware; Haskell; Mayes; Muskogee; Ottawa; Rogers; Sequoyah; Wagoner DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Delaware; Haskell; Mayes; Muskogee; Ottawa; Rogers; Sequoyah; Wagoner DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.