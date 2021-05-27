Dense Fog This Morning

Late this afternoon and evening, several rounds of storms are expected to move across the Heartland. These could have the potential of severe storms especially as they enter the Heartland in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Damaging winds will be the primary weather hazard to watch for. Winds could gust up to 70mph. Hail and an isolated tornado could be possible but that threat is on the lower end. The threat of severe weather should weaken by 2/3AM on Friday.