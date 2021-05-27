Cancel
Letter: Socialists are pushing a new form of slavery

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 7 days ago

Political parties in the U.S. have come and gone over the last 240 years. The Democrat Party was once the protector of systemic slavery. It’s commonly acknowledged that the Democrat Party and traditionally Democrat states actually went to war to preserve the practice. Further, following the Civil War, the Democrat southern states strongly opposed Reconstruction initiatives in favor of continuing White Supremacy practices. Even into the 1980s, Democrats elected a governor known for his strong segregationist views.

