LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, the state Senate passed a bill that’s a direct response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to care for her father in Florida. The bill’s supporters said the legislature needs know when the governor leaves the state. Supporters call it a safety issue because the governor temporarily forgoes her powers when out of Michigan. The bill would require the governor to inform the lieutenant governor before leaving and when returning. The lieutenant governor would then have to give written notice to legislative leaders within 12 hours of taking over.